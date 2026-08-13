Trump’s Press Secretary Leavitt To Leave White House Post

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her post at the end of August, saying she wants to spend more time with her family.

The 28-year-old, who returned from maternity leave last month after giving birth to her daughter in May, will become one of Trump’s top outside advisers.

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Her departure comes as Trump faces mounting public frustration over rising prices and the apparently open-ended war on Iran, alongside a historic low in his approval rating.

During her tenure, Leavitt became a combative defender of Trump, frequently attacking Democrats and what she called the “fake news” media. Her briefings largely echoed administration messaging, though some claims drew criticism from fact-checkers.

Leavitt previously worked for Trump during his first presidency, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2022, and later joined his 2024 campaign as transition spokeswoman before becoming press secretary.

Trump and administration allies praised her performance, while Democrats sharply criticized her record. Trump has not yet announced her replacement; during his first term, he had four different press secretaries.