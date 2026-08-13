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MP Halima Kaakour: “Israel” Is Advancing a Settlement Project in Lebanon – We Are Losing Our Country

MP Halima Kaakour: “Israel” Is Advancing a Settlement Project in Lebanon – We Are Losing Our Country
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Lebanese MP Halima Kaakour warns that “Israel’s” continued presence in Lebanese territory and its stated intentions point to a broader settlement project. She calls on Lebanon to acknowledge the threat, stop downplaying “Israel’s” ambitions and develop a concrete plan to confront the occupation.

 

Israel Lebanon settlement expansion SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 13-08-2026 Hour: 02:04 Beirut Timing

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