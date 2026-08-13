“Israeli” Reservists Urge Army Chief to Halt Settler Violence in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

More than 300 “Israeli” reserve soldiers have signed a petition addressed to the entity’s army chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, demanding decisive action against what they described as Jewish terrorism carried out by settlers in the occupied West Bank, warning that escalating violence is placing “Israeli” troops at serious risk.

The reservists said commanders have instructed them to deploy in areas of confrontation between illegal settlers and Palestinian residents to mediate what the military calls “friction incidents.” However, they said they are not being provided with the authority or resources needed to prevent attacks before they occur.

The soldiers said they have served hundreds of days since October 7, 2023, including in the West Bank, where they risked their lives for “Israel’s” security, but now feel abandoned by the army leadership.

They accused authorities of repeatedly sending them to contain the consequences of settler violence while failing to adequately confront those responsible.

The reservists called on Zamir to take “decisive action to halt and eliminate Jewish terrorism” and demanded clear directives defining what soldiers are authorized to do when settler attacks occur in their presence.

One signatory pointed to developments in the Palestinian village of Qusra, south of Nablus, saying settlers had seized Palestinian land, established an outpost and surrounded Palestinian homes. He described the situation as part of a broader pattern of settler violence across the West Bank.

The signatory further said that armed settlers often face limited intervention, while the army is frequently drawn into protecting the actions of a radical minority instead of enforcing the law.

“Criminal violence against Palestinians does not enhance security. It puts soldiers at risk, fuels tensions in the region, and harms everyone’s security,” he said.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a significant increase in settler attacks against Palestinians and their property in recent years, with violence intensifying following the launch of “Israel’s” military campaign in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

According to the latest UN secretary-general’s report on settlements, “Israeli” authorities advanced or authorized plans for 4,750 settler units in the West Bank, including occupied East Al-Quds, between March 14 and June 12.

The report also stated that on March 25, the “Israeli” cabinet approved the establishment or legalization of 34 illegal settlements in Area C of the West Bank, marking the largest number approved in a single decision by the regime.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 states that “Israeli” settlements in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Al-Quds, have “no legal validity” and constitute a violation of international law.