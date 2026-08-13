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Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Escalating Scale of “Israeli” Destruction in S Lebanon

Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Escalating Scale of “Israeli” Destruction in S Lebanon
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

“Israeli” aggression caused an estimated $14 billion in economic damage across South Lebanon, with around 100,000 housing units partially or completely damaged, according to the World Bank.

Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Escalating Scale of “Israeli” Destruction in S Lebanon

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 13-08-2026 Hour: 02:04 Beirut Timing

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