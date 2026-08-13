US Senator Raises Alarm Over USS Abraham Lincoln’s Record Deployment and Crew Welfare

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has demanded answers from War Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over the conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has remained at sea for more than 250 days.

Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, raised concerns over reports of shortages of basic supplies, contaminated water, plumbing problems, deteriorating mental health, deck safety issues and disruptions to the mail system that have reportedly left care packages destined for the carrier missing in transit for months.

In a letter to the Pentagon officials, Blumenthal said the Lincoln departed Naval Base San Diego on November 21, 2025, for what was initially expected to be a seven-month deployment. The deployment was due to end in May but has since been extended, with no publicly announced return date.

The senator said the aircraft carrier has now gone more than 200 consecutive days without a port call, setting a record for the longest period at sea without a port visit.

Blumenthal warned that the prolonged deployment raises broader questions about the US Navy’s ability to maintain the operational demands placed on its aircraft carrier fleet while preserving crew welfare, equipment readiness and scheduled maintenance.

“These reports warrant immediate attention, but they also raise a broader question: whether the Navy can sustain the operational tempo now being demanded of its carrier force,” he wrote.

He said the Lincoln’s extended deployment is particularly significant amid continuing US military operations involving Iran and the possibility that American naval forces could remain in the region for an extended period.

“If the Administration intends to maintain a prolonged military campaign or an elevated carrier presence in the region, it must explain how it intends to ensure today's operational requirements do not create tomorrow's readiness crisis,” Blumenthal said.

The senator also warned that extended deployments could amplify the risks inherent in aircraft-carrier operations, where sailors routinely work around jet engines, fuel, weapons, heavy machinery and electrical systems while remaining exposed to potential threats.

According to Blumenthal, fatigue, deferred maintenance and limited opportunities for rest and recovery could further increase those risks.

He asked the Pentagon to explain how it plans to sustain carrier strike group operations in the Middle East over the next 12 to 24 months if the current operational requirements remain in place.

Blumenthal also requested details regarding every extension of the Lincoln’s deployment, including the officials who authorized them and the operational requirements cited to justify the extensions.

The senator called on the Navy to provide a list of major habitability and quality-of-life problems identified aboard the carrier, including concerns involving hygiene supplies, mold, toilets, laundry facilities and water supplies, as well as details of the corrective measures taken.

He further requested information on how the Navy monitors fatigue, morale, mental health and crew readiness, along with data on any increase in safety incidents, medical problems or disciplinary cases associated with the prolonged deployment.

Blumenthal also questioned whether the Navy’s existing force structure and deployment model can sustainably meet the growing demand for aircraft carriers.

Finally, he asked the Pentagon to clarify the military objective behind keeping the Lincoln deployed in connection with Iran and how officials determine whether the carrier’s continued presence in the region remains necessary.

The concerns come amid reports that sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have attempted to go overboard during the carrier’s prolonged deployment in the Middle East, prompting renewed concern among military families and lawmakers over the crew’s mental health and living conditions.

Reports by Navy Times and Stars and Stripes have described multiple incidents involving sailors allegedly attempting to jump overboard as the carrier enters its ninth month at sea. The vessel, which carries approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines, has reportedly spent more than 250 consecutive days without making a port visit.