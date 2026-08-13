Russia Hits Ukrainian Naval Command Post at Reni Port

By Staff, Agencies

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian naval command post at the port of Reni overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, describing the attack as part of continuing strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and port infrastructure supporting Kyiv’s military operations.

According to the ministry, drones struck a Ukrainian naval command center at Reni, though it provided no details on the extent of damage or any casualties resulting from the attack.

Meanwhile, Russian forces also targeted the port of Izmail, striking a temporary deployment point belonging to a Ukrainian military unit and facilities used to unload military cargo.

Reni and Izmail, located along the Danube near Romania, have become important nodes in Ukraine’s transport and military logistics network.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian military and logistics infrastructure, arguing that such facilities contribute to Ukraine’s military effort. The latest reported strikes reflect the continuation of attacks on strategic infrastructure beyond the main front lines.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 362 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Russian regions between 8 p.m. Moscow time on August 12 and 8 a.m. on August 13.

The ministry did not specify the regions involved or provide details on damage caused by the reported attacks.