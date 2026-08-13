US Sailors Attempt To Go Overboard Amid Iran War Deployment

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have reportedly attempted to go overboard as the US aircraft carrier reaches 250 consecutive days without making land, exposing mounting strain among its more than 5,000 sailors and Marines.

According to Navy Times and Stars and Stripes, the carrier’s deployment has been repeatedly extended after it was redirected from the Pacific to West Asia following the US-“Israeli” war on Iran.

Personnel have reportedly spent only two days on land since leaving San Diego on November 21.

Meanwhile, military families and lawmakers have raised concerns over deteriorating conditions aboard the vessel. Reports cite mold, broken toilets, prolonged laundry outages, water shortages and inadequate food, while families describe severe emotional strain among deployed personnel.

At a Navy town hall in San Diego attended by around 200 relatives, families confronted senior officials over the prolonged deployment. One parent said their son and fellow sailors frequently spoke about going overboard simply to escape the pressure, while another spouse reportedly received a message expressing hope that her husband would wake up the next day.

The reports come despite repeated Pentagon and Navy denials of worsening conditions or increased suicidal behavior aboard the carrier.

The Navy said it had not identified a rise in reported attempts or suicidal ideation and maintained that the ship has adequate food, clean water and functioning facilities.

However, lawmakers and military families have disputed those claims, pointing to mounting evidence of exhaustion and deteriorating conditions.

The crisis aboard the Abraham Lincoln underscores the growing human cost of Washington’s prolonged military war against Iran and its continued military presence across West Asia.