Lebanese Defense Minister Defends Army Sacrifices After Amnesty Law Passes

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa has defended the sacrifices of the Lebanese Army following Parliament’s approval of a general amnesty law, stressing that the military remains the country’s last institution to enjoy broad public trust.

Menassa said the army’s martyrs had given their lives defending Lebanon without consideration for political or sectarian affiliations, emphasizing that their sole objective was to protect the country.

“Let those who disregarded the army know that it is neither a party to a dispute nor a card to be used and discarded,” Menassa said.

He added that although the army had been prevented from presenting its position during Wednesday’s parliamentary session, the sacrifices of its fallen soldiers compelled him to speak out.

“Yesterday, the army was prevented from speaking during the parliamentary session, but the blood of its martyrs would not allow my conscience to remain silent,” he said.

Menassa’s remarks followed a dispute with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam over the proposed general amnesty law, which spilled into Wednesday’s parliamentary session.

The dispute began after Salam prevented Menassa from addressing Parliament on behalf of the Defense Ministry and the Lebanese Army to present the military institution’s position on the legislation.

The move triggered broader disagreements inside Parliament, prompting the Strong Republic bloc, affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement led by MP Gebran Bassil, to withdraw from the session.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri subsequently adjourned the session until 6 p.m. Beirut time.

The proposed general amnesty law has repeatedly sparked controversy in Lebanon. Several political forces and military retirees have opposed the legislation over concerns that it could allow individuals accused of killing Lebanese Army soldiers to avoid punishment.

Other political factions have backed the measure, arguing that many detainees have been subjected to arbitrary detention without adequate criminal or security grounds.

Lebanon’s Parliament ultimately approved the amnesty law on Wednesday, adopting previously agreed amendments that provide for exceptional reductions in certain sentences through a show-of-hands vote, according to the National News Agency.

The legislation has historically remained a contentious issue, with military retirees and several political factions warning that it could benefit individuals involved in attacks against Lebanese Army personnel.

Supporters of the law, meanwhile, have maintained that it is necessary to address cases involving detainees who they say were arrested without sufficient legal or security justification.

In a separate development on Tuesday, Parliament approved a proposed new media law without amendments, despite opposition from press unions and calls for a roadmap to address their concerns.