Putin Warns Europe Against Seizing Russian Ships

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will retaliate against any European attempt to seize Russian commercial vessels and their cargo, describing the planned measures as "piracy and robbery."

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with Pacific Fleet personnel aboard the missile cruiser Varyag, Putin said some European governments were attempting to restrict the movement of vessels operated by Russian companies in violation of international maritime law.

The European Union adopted the measure in July as part of its 21st sanctions package against Russia, authorizing member states to confiscate Russian commercial vessels and sell their cargo, including oil and grain.

"We will not necessarily act in the waters where raids on our ships and vessels are being planned, but wherever we ourselves consider it necessary and appropriate," Putin said.

He warned that Russia's response could extend to areas under the responsibility of the Pacific Fleet, potentially broadening the military and maritime consequences of any European seizures.

Putin also said Russia's Defense Ministry had been instructed to prepare a response, signaling that Moscow considers the planned confiscations a serious escalation.

During the meeting, Pacific Fleet Commander Viktor Liina told Putin that Russian forces had conducted a detailed analysis of maritime traffic across the Asia-Pacific region and were closely monitoring vessels operating there.

"We know the routes, what they are carrying and whose ships they are," Liina said, adding that 1,001 vessels had passed through Russia's exclusive economic zone near the Kuril Islands between April 24 and August 6.

The vessels included 273 dry bulk carriers and 71 tankers. Some 379 were sailing under the flags of countries Moscow officially classifies as "unfriendly," including 26 British and nine French vessels.

EU countries and Britain have detained five tankers carrying Russian oil since the beginning of 2026. These include the MV South Star, which was stopped on July 20 in an operation involving European countries.

France also intercepted the Grinch, Deyna, and Tagor before releasing the vessels, while Britain has held the Smyrtos, which was carrying 100,000 metric tons of oil, since June 14.

The latest maritime tensions come amid the broader Russia-Ukraine conflict and continuing confrontation between Moscow and European and Western governments.