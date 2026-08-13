Spain Rejects Talks on Ceuta, Melilla Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Spain will not discuss the sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla with Morocco, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said after Rabat renewed its claim to the two North African enclaves.

The dispute comes nearly two weeks after tens of thousands of people crossed into Ceuta in an unprecedented influx that overwhelmed the city.

At least 100 people reportedly died, many while attempting to cross by sea, prompting Madrid to deploy troops and accelerate returns.

Most of those who entered have since been returned, although local officials estimate that between 3,000 and 5,000 remain on Spanish territory.

Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi told Asharq TV on Tuesday that Rabat regularly raises the status of Ceuta and Melilla during negotiations with Madrid and seeks a long-term resolution through dialogue.

Spain's Foreign Ministry rejected the position, saying the country's territorial integrity "has not been, and will never be, discussed with anyone."

Ceuta and Melilla are Spain's only land territories in Africa and constitute the European Union's only land borders with the continent.

Morocco has regarded the enclaves as occupied territories since gaining independence in 1956 and argues that sovereignty should ultimately be transferred to Rabat.

Spain considers both territories integral parts of the country, having controlled Melilla since the 15th century and Ceuta since the 17th century.