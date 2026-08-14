Saudi Crown Prince, CENTCOM Chief Discuss Defense Ties, Regional Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper on Thursday to discuss defense ties and regional developments, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting focused on Saudi-US defense cooperation, regional developments, and efforts to “de-escalate tensions” and bolster security and stability, according to the agency.

Earlier this month, bin Salman held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed regional developments and their repercussions at the regional and international levels.

During the call, bin Salman expressed concerns over Trump’s reported plans for major strikes against Iran during a phone call on Saturday, urging Washington to pursue de-escalation, according to Axios, citing two US officials and another source familiar with the discussion.

The two sides also reviewed existing areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States and ways to strengthen them further.

This came amid the Saudi aggression against Yemen and the US aggression against Iran, as well as the joint US-Saudi attacks on Iraq. Both Riyadh and Washington have alleged their preference for de-escalation, yet their aggression in the region point to escalating violence.

At least 356 people have been martyred and 2,632 wounded in Saudi attacks on Yemen’s northern Saada Governorate since the start of the de-escalation period, according to the Saada Human Rights Office, which said Saudi forces particularly targeted border districts.

The office said Saudi Arabia continued its attacks on Saada despite the de-escalation, adding that the attacks targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, including homes, farms, schools, hospitals, and roads.

Meanwhile, the US has launched three separate assaults on Iran over the past year despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a constructive agreement. The aggression included attacks on civilian infrastructure, including water and oil refineries, as well as civilian sites, such as schools, hospitals, playgrounds, and residential buildings.

Saudi Arabia has previously declared support for weakening the Islamic Republic, backed the use of military aggression, and aided the US and "Israel" in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles and drones.