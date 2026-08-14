New Images Reveal Extent of Iranian Strikes on US-Linked Gulf Sites

By Staff, Agencies

New satellite imagery released by Iran’s Fars News Agency shows extensive damage from earlier Iranian strikes on US military and US-linked strategic sites across the Gulf, including facilities in the UAE and Bahrain.

The images compare sites before and after the attacks and do not indicate a new wave of strikes. Instead, they provide a clearer view of damage to military, intelligence, energy and industrial infrastructure hit during the war.

At Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, the imagery shows the destruction of a US TPS-57 long-range surveillance radar, which Fars described as part of Washington’s regional surveillance network.

Other images show damage to the Habshan gas complex, where Iran struck a gas-compression facility. Emirati authorities had previously acknowledged damage at the site.

Meanwhile, imagery showed significant damage to a Bahrain data center linked to US military intelligence operations, including infrastructure previously reported to involve Amazon Web Services.

Another set of images showed an industrial facility in the UAE where an Iranian strike destroyed a carbon unit used by the aluminum industry. Emirates Global Aluminium previously confirmed significant damage at its Al Taweelah complex, with some repairs expected to take months.

Tehran has repeatedly said US bases and facilities supporting military operations against Iran are legitimate targets.

The newly released imagery is being presented as evidence that Iranian strikes reached sensitive sites despite extensive US and allied air defenses across the Gulf, hitting what Fars described as key elements of Washington’s regional military, surveillance, intelligence, energy and logistical network.