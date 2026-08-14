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Vance: Cheap Oil Tops US Priorities in Iran War

Vance: Cheap Oil Tops US Priorities in Iran War
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By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance said keeping oil and gasoline prices low is Washington’s top priority in the war on Iran, placing energy costs ahead of preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration’s first goal is to keep oil and gas affordable for Americans, followed by ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

He added that Washington’s focus could shift between energy, military and nuclear concerns depending on developments.

The emphasis on oil prices comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters rejected US claims that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway has returned to normal, saying the strait remains under Iranian control.

The headquarters said no commercial vessel or oil tanker can safely cross without authorization from Iran’s Armed Forces, maintaining that normal maritime traffic will not resume until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions.

The waterway therefore remains a key source of leverage in the confrontation.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates OilPrices

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Last Update: 14-08-2026 Hour: 11:52 Beirut Timing

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