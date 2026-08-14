“Israeli” Forces Escalate Attacks, Destruction Across South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] launched fresh attacks across southern Lebanon overnight, using artillery fire and explosives as the destructive campaign against Lebanese towns and villages continues despite a framework agreement and direct negotiations between Beirut and "Tel Aviv".

Overnight, “Israeli” artillery targeted Wadi Zibqin and the area around Ali al-Taher Hill, while a drone dropped explosives on Al-Mashaa in Mansouri, Tyre district. Earlier, the IOF carried out explosions in Hadatha and Taybeh.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army has warned that the IOF continue seeking to inflict maximum damage on southern communities, obstructing stability efforts and preventing displaced residents from returning home.

The army said its deployment efforts remain hindered by the ongoing attacks.

Further evidence of the destruction has emerged through a Financial Times investigation with Lighthouse Reports, documenting widespread damage to homes, schools, farmland and forests across southern Lebanon.

Satellite analysis of Khiam, Taybeh, Bint Jbeil and Hadatha showed some municipalities were almost entirely devastated, alongside evidence of demolitions using heavy machinery.

The destruction has also struck vital infrastructure, with at least 2,500 kilometers of water infrastructure, including pipes and wells, reportedly destroyed.

Solar-powered water systems were also targeted, while all bridges crossing the Litani River were destroyed, with only two partially repaired.