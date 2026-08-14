Sayyed Al-Houthi: Quran Desecration Part of Wider “Zionist-American” War on Islam

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi has condemned repeated acts of desecration against the Holy Quran, describing them as “Zionist-American” actions and part of a broader campaign of hostility toward Islam and Muslims.

Sayyed Al-Houthi made the remarks after American national Jake Lang burned and desecrated a copy of the Quran in the United States, an incident that Yemen’s Foreign Ministry condemned as a fresh insult to the Holy Book.

He said the repeated desecration of the Quran reveals hostility toward sacred principles, the divine message and values associated with goodness and justice.

“The repetition of Zionist-American insults to the Holy Quran exposes their clear hostility toward all sacred principles, their hatred of the divine message and their hostility toward all values of goodness and justice,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised address on Thursday.

He stressed that such acts could not diminish the Quran’s status or sanctity, arguing that hostility toward the Holy Book stems from its teachings on justice, resistance to oppression and the liberation of humanity from domination.

Sayyed Al-Houthi called on Muslims to strengthen their relationship with the Quran in order to achieve greater awareness, vigilance and insight and to fulfill what he described as their sacred responsibilities.

The Ansarullah leader also said the Yemeni people would continue defending Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran, pointing to demonstrations held across Yemen in protest against acts of Quran desecration as evidence of that commitment.

According to Sayyed Al-Houthi, the repeated insults form part of broader schemes, including what he described as plans to “redraw the Middle East” and establish a “Greater ‘Israel’.”

He also referred to the scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, the crimes committed in Gaza and other ongoing controversies, describing them as evidence of what he said are realities revealed in the Quran concerning the nature of those responsible for such actions.

“The scandal of Jeffrey Epstein and the crimes in Gaza and other successive and continuing scandals are all evidence and manifestations of those same facts that God has revealed in the Holy Quran about their nature,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized the response of Islamic governments and populations to repeated incidents of Quran desecration as inadequate and called for stronger political and economic measures.

He specifically urged Islamic countries and peoples to boycott American goods and products from countries that support or tolerate the desecration of the Quran, arguing that stronger collective action is necessary.

Sayyed Al-Houthi concluded that the repeated “Zionist-American” insults against the Holy Quran represent an open expression of hostility toward Islam and other sacred values.