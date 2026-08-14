Khatam Al-Anbiya: Iran Retains Full Control of Strait of Hormuz, US Claims Are False

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic retains full control over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting US claims that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway has returned to normal.

The headquarters described Washington’s statements as part of a broader effort to project control over the strait despite, it said, the absence of any corresponding change on the ground.

“Washington’s claims that vessels are passing normally through the Strait of Hormuz are nothing but lies and fabrications,” the headquarters’ spokesperson said.

The statement stressed that the arrangements governing passage through the strait remain unchanged and that Iran continues to determine the conditions under which vessels are permitted to cross.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains, as before, under the full management and control of the Islamic Republic,” the headquarters said.

It added that Iranian authority extends to commercial shipping, stressing that no commercial vessel or oil tanker would be able to safely transit the waterway without authorization from Iran’s Armed Forces.

The statements directly challenged Washington’s portrayal of the strait as operating normally and reinforced Tehran’s position that the presence of US military forces and Washington’s public declarations have not enabled the restoration of unrestricted navigation without Iranian approval.

The Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also accused the United States of pursuing policies that contribute to instability across the region.

“The United States constantly seeks to foment trouble, instability, and insecurity in the region,” it said.

The headquarters further dismissed US threats as incapable of compelling Iran to abandon its position, warning that Washington’s threats would only result in greater “misery and helplessness.”

Rather than viewing US military pressure as decisive, the Iranian command pointed to previous confrontations as evidence of Washington’s awareness of Iran’s military capabilities and willingness to resist.

“Washington’s leaders and military have, in the past and up to this day, experienced firsthand the strength of the Iranian people and the courage of the nation’s sons serving in the Armed Forces,” it said.

The headquarters said Iran’s Armed Forces remain on full alert and are closely monitoring US and “Israeli” military activity across the region.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are monitoring all movements of the American and Zionist enemies in the region,” it said.

It also linked Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz to the broader defense of national sovereignty and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.

“The Iranian Armed Forces will not hesitate to secure the rights of the people and safeguard national sovereignty under the leadership of Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” the statement said.

It further vowed that Iran would not retreat from what it described as the principles of the Revolution.

The message from Khatam Al-Anbiya ultimately emphasized deterrence, warning that Iran would not surrender its position under military or political pressure and would respond to any escalation with greater force.

“The Iranian Armed Forces will respond to any threat, regardless of its nature or level, with a response more powerful and severe than before,” it said.