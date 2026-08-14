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“Israel” Revives Illegal ’Ganim’ Settlement in Occupied West Bank

“Israel” Revives Illegal ’Ganim’ Settlement in Occupied West Bank
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By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation entity officially re-established the illegal "Ganim" settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, reviving a colony dismantled in 2005 as Netanyahu intensifies efforts to expand settlements and entrench permanent control over Palestinian land.

The move reverses part of the 2005 withdrawal under former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, when "Ganim" and three other northern West Bank settlements were evacuated.

Around two dozen prefabricated homes have already been installed, while bulldozers prepare additional land for construction.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz attended the ceremony, reaffirming plans for a permanent settler presence in the area.

Yossi Dagan, head of the settlement authority in the northern West Bank, likewise said construction would continue and further withdrawals were off the table.

Under Netanyahu, “Israeli” authorities have worked to reverse previous withdrawals, with "Ganim", "Sa-Nur" and "Homesh" formally restored. The expansion further fragments Palestinian territory and strengthens the settler presence.

At the same time, Palestinians near "Ganim" face mounting restrictions and displacement pressure.

“Israeli” forces reportedly demolished shops along the road to the settlement and blocked dirt roads serving Palestinian communities, raising fears over access to land and freedom of movement.

“Israel” has occupied the West Bank since 1967, where more than 500,000 settlers live among roughly three million Palestinians. Settlements in occupied territory are illegal under international law, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its civilian population into occupied land.

Israel Palestine westbank illegitimate settlements IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 14-08-2026 Hour: 11:59 Beirut Timing

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