Democrats Push Bill to Expose True Cost of US War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A group of Democratic senators has introduced legislation aimed at preventing the Trump administration from concealing the true cost of the war on Iran, including by barring US War Secretary Pete Hegseth from manipulating records on American military personnel killed and wounded.

The move comes amid growing political and public pressure for greater transparency over US losses and mounting dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s handling of the conflict, reflected in declining approval ratings.

Meanwhile, at least 170 US service members reportedly suffered head injuries from Iranian operations between the start of the war and early April, according to data obtained by The War Horse.

The cases included 64 Navy personnel, 51 Air Force personnel and 19 Marines.

One of the most significant Iranian retaliatory operations occurred on March 1, when an Iranian drone hit a US military operations center at Kuwait’s Shuaiba Port, killing six US service members and leaving a US Army colonel with a concussion.

ABC News previously reported that total US military casualties had reached 653, including 64 senior officers.

Iran has continued targeting US military bases across the region as part of its response to Washington’s attacks that began on February 28.

Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Major General Ali Abdollahi also warned countries supporting US military operations that cooperating with Washington could draw them into the war.