“Israeli” Media: War on Iran Exposed US, “Israeli” Failure

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media outlets are increasingly portraying the war against Iran as a major strategic setback for both Washington and “Israel,” with some assessments describing the outcome as a defeat with lasting regional consequences.

Several outlets have issued particularly harsh assessments of the US role, describing Washington as emerging from the war humiliated and comparing the setback to, or even beyond, its defeat in Vietnam.

"Haaretz" argued that the outcome could make the United States more reluctant to impose its will through military force.

Meanwhile, Iran’s rapid restoration of its military capabilities has further shaped the assessments. The "Jerusalem" Post reported that “Israeli” officials were stunned by the speed of Iran’s recovery, while occupation forces observed a significant shift in the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles.

At the same time, "Zman 'Israel'" reported growing frustration among the settler public over the lack of an “absolute victory,” noting that the fronts opened during the war remain unresolved.

The outlet also described another confrontation with Iran as futile, arguing that past wars can no longer serve as models for decisive victory.

Overall, the assessments point to the limits of military force against Iran and the failure to secure a clear victory, underscoring Tehran’s resilience and the broader challenges facing US and “Israeli” power in the region.