“Unprecedented” Rain Batters Japan, Leaving Four Dead, Thousands Stranded

By Staff, Agencies

At least four people died in eastern Japan after “unprecedented” heavy rain struck Chiba prefecture, leaving nearly 7,000 passengers stranded overnight at Tokyo’s Narita Airport and forcing thousands to seek shelter in government buildings.

Meanwhile, more than 400,000 people faced evacuation orders across Chiba and nearby areas, while around 45,000 homes lost power. Some areas received 115mm of rain in a single hour, roughly equivalent to the average rainfall for the entire month of August.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest Level 5 warning for heavy rain and landslides in Chiba for the first time. Four people reportedly lost their lives after becoming trapped in flooded roads or vehicles, while soldiers were deployed to assist with relief operations.

At Narita Airport, around 7,000 passengers spent the night as flooding disrupted travel, while another 1titlr,700 people sought shelter at the Chiba prefectural government building.

Dramatic footage showed floodwater surging through infrastructure in central Chiba.

Although rainfall eased on Friday, authorities continued warning of dangerous flooding and urged residents to follow evacuation orders.

Japanese meteorologists have also warned that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.