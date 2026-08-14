Ryanair Passenger Nearly Sucked Out After Engine Debris Shattered Window

By Staff, Agencies

A Ryanair passenger was partly sucked out of a plane after engine debris shattered a cabin window during a July flight from Greece to Germany, according to a preliminary report by the US National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB].

The report found that a fan blade broke off from the aircraft’s right engine shortly after takeoff, damaging the fuselage and causing the cabin to depressurize.

Serbian passenger Ljubisa Karovic, seated beside the window, had his head and right arm pulled outside before fellow passengers dragged him back inside.

The crew detected severe engine vibrations before hearing a loud bang, declaring an emergency and making an immediate descent. The plane, carrying 149 passengers and four flight attendants, returned safely to Thessaloniki.

Investigators noted that the aircraft’s engine had undergone recent ultrasonic inspections without reported problems.

However, the report also identified four bird strikes involving the same engine in the previous year, with bird remains found in two cases.

Meanwhile, Boeing, CFM and authorities are investigating whether earlier bird strikes contributed to the damage and whether previous inspections were sufficient.

The aircraft had also not yet received modifications required under three FAA directives issued in 2025 following earlier fan-blade failures.

The incident could prompt US aviation authorities to reconsider the deadline for completing those modifications, currently set for July 2028.