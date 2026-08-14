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Indonesia Wildfires Threaten Rescued Orangutans in West Kalimantan

Indonesia Wildfires Threaten Rescued Orangutans in West Kalimantan
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By Staff, Agencies

Record wildfires in Indonesia are threatening orangutans rescued from wildlife traffickers, with flames approaching an animal rehabilitation center in West Kalimantan amid prolonged heat and drought.

In the first 13 days of August, Indonesia recorded more than three times as many forest-fire hotspots as during the whole of August last year, following record fires between January and July.

After 40 days without rain, fires in West Kalimantan advanced to within 100 meters of the Yiari orangutan rehabilitation center, forcing staff to move its 60 orangutans to safer enclosures.

Meanwhile, Indonesian authorities have used water-bombing aircraft to fight the fires, while center staff joined the efforts despite worsening air quality. The situation had stabilized by Thursday evening, with all animals safe, but meteorologists warned that hot, dry conditions could fuel further outbreaks.

Authorities have urged people to avoid setting fires as the peak fire season approaches, while Yiari is seeking funding for additional firefighting equipment.

 

indonesia wildlife wildfires natural disaster

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Last Update: 14-08-2026 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

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