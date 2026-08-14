UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Drone While Leaving Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A tanker was struck by a drone while conducting an “outbound transit” through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO], as tensions continue to surround the strategically vital waterway.

UKMTO said on Friday that it had received reports from military authorities indicating that an uncrewed aerial vehicle [UAV] had struck the tanker as it was leaving the strait.

“The vessel was subject to minor damage, crew are reported as safe and accounted for and no environmental impact has been reported,” the agency said in a warning notice.

The incident was reported at 1552 GMT on Thursday, while UKMTO issued its warning on Friday.

The British maritime agency did not identify the tanker involved and did not attribute responsibility for the drone strike to any party.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing US-Iran conflict, fueling concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the potential impact on global energy supplies.

The strategic waterway has remained at the center of escalating regional tensions, with competing claims over maritime security and freedom of navigation. The latest incident adds to concerns among shipping operators over the risks associated with transiting the key energy corridor.