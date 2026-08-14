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Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech Marking the Anniversary of the July Victory

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech Marking the Anniversary of the July Victory
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By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem is set to deliver a speech today, Friday, August 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., marking the anniversary of the victory and addressing the latest developments.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Telegram: alahed_news

 

SheikhNaimQassem july victory Hezbollah

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Last Update: 14-08-2026 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

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