Trump Authorizes US Firms To Conduct Offensive Cyber Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed a national security memorandum allowing vetted private companies to conduct limited offensive cyber attacks against foreign criminal organizations under US government direction.

The policy gives private firms a role traditionally reserved for government agencies, allowing them to conduct cyber surveillance and operations aimed at disrupting foreign-based transnational criminal organizations involved in ransomware, fraud and other crimes.

Under the framework, companies would operate under the supervision of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, while the government would retain control and authority over the operations.

The memorandum allows participating firms to disrupt, manipulate, degrade or destroy targeted information systems and infrastructure. Companies must also maintain a bond or escrow of at least $1 million.

The move has raised legal and security concerns over potential escalation and unintended consequences as private companies become directly involved in international cyber conflicts.