Araghchi: EU Has No Moral Standing to Lecture Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Greek and Austrian counterparts that the European Union has no "moral standing" to lecture Iran on human rights, citing what he described as European double standards toward the crimes committed by "Israel" in the region.

Araghchi made the remarks during separate phone calls with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Thursday, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

In his conversation with Gerapetritis, Araghchi criticized what he called the EU's "hypocritical" approach to human rights, pointing to European support for "Israel" and what he described as indifference toward the killing of Palestinians and war crimes in Lebanon and Iran.

"The European Union, due to its performance in the field of human rights, has no moral standing to lecture others," he said, rejecting recent EU statements alleging human rights violations in Iran.

Araghchi made similar remarks to Meinl-Reisinger, criticizing the EU's position toward "Israel" and the support provided by some European countries for the occupation of Palestinian territories.

He said European policies were contributing to the continuation of "Israel's" occupation and genocide in the Palestinian territories and called on the EU to reconsider its approach to developments in West Asia.

Araghchi also condemned what he described as the EU's "interventionist" policies toward Iran and its support for anti-Iran elements.

The criticism came after the European Union, together with several other countries including Canada, issued a joint statement criticizing Iran's use of capital punishment against foreign-linked rioters.

The two calls also addressed regional security and the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi said Iran and Oman were discussing mechanisms for managing future navigation through the strategic waterway and establishing safe passage routes for vessels.

He said the current insecurity in the strait resulted from "illegal aggression" by the United States and "Israel" against Iran.

Araghchi said Iran had entered the diplomatic process in good faith and that an understanding to end the war had been signed on June 18, referring to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He accused Washington of violating the agreement by imposing a maritime blockade on Iran and carrying out attacks against military and civilian targets, further increasing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

During the call with Gerapetritis, Araghchi stressed Iran's determination to defend its national interests and security.

The Greek foreign minister expressed support for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and offered Greece's technical and expert assistance.

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the importance of restoring regional stability and security and returning to normal conditions through diplomatic solutions.

The Iranian and European ministers also agreed to continue consultations and work to preserve their longstanding bilateral relations.