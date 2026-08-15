“Israeli” Occupation Expands Attacks Across South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday morning, using artillery, explosives, and machine-gun fire.

In the latest escalation, occupation artillery targeted the outskirts of Kfar Chouba, while fires broke out in Bani Hayyan amid continued shelling of the town. A drone also dropped explosives on Ali al-Taher, while the IOF opened machine-gun fire toward Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Kounine and Markaba, as well as in the area between Majdal Zoun and Mansouri. The occupation also launched an airstrike on the same area near Mansouri.

Overnight, further attacks struck southern Lebanon, including artillery shelling and explosive strikes, as the “Israeli” occupation continued its destructive campaign despite the framework agreement and direct negotiations between Beirut and "Tel Aviv".

The attacks included artillery strikes on Wadi Zibqin and the vicinity of Ali al-Taher Heights, while a drone dropped explosives on the al-Mashaa area in Mansouri, in the Tyre district. Earlier Thursday evening, the IOF carried out explosions in Hadatha and Taybeh.

At the same time, the attacks came as “Israel” continues targeting southern Lebanese towns and villages with artillery fire, drone strikes, demolitions, and the destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The scale of the destruction has also been documented by a visual investigation conducted by the Financial Times in cooperation with Lighthouse Reports. The investigation found systematic destruction across southern Lebanon affecting tens of thousands of homes, schools, agricultural lands, and forests.

Satellite analysis of Khiam, Taybeh, Bint Jbeil, and Hadatha showed that entire municipalities had been almost completely damaged, while evidence also pointed to demolitions carried out with heavy machinery and excavators.

Moreover, essential infrastructure has suffered extensive destruction. At least 2,500 kilometers of water infrastructure, including pipes and wells, were destroyed, while solar panels powering water systems were also targeted. All bridges over the Litani River were destroyed, with only two undergoing partial repairs.