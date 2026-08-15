Ansarullah Hails Hezbollah’s 2006 War Victory on 20th Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

The Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement on Friday congratulated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on the 20th anniversary of the July 2006 war, saying the 33-day confrontation established a strategic deterrence balance with "Israel".

In a statement, Ansarullah described the war as a “glorious epic” in the nation’s history, praising Hezbollah’s victories, sacrifices, Resistance, and leadership as a model of pride and dignity for the Arab and Islamic nation and free peoples worldwide.

The movement also said Hezbollah’s strategic victory drew a firm line against “Zionist-American” projects, particularly the so-called “New Middle East,” while commending the sacrifices of its fighters.

Furthermore, Ansarullah said renewed American-“Israeli” targeting of Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance comes amid Hezbollah’s continued support for the Palestinian cause.

Earlier on August 14, Sheikh Qassem criticized the so-called framework agreement reached through direct negotiations between Lebanese authorities and the “Israeli” occupation, urging Lebanon’s leadership to abandon what he called a failed and humiliating path.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the July 2006 war, Sheikh Qassem said the agreement reflected “Israeli” dictates and denounced the Lebanese government for signing away Lebanon’s interests while being directed by the United States.

He also rejected claims that the talks had produced achievements, arguing that the direct negotiations had already granted the occupation what it sought while undermining Lebanon’s right to pursue the “Israeli” occupation through legal channels.