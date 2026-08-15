China Calls Taiwan’s Han Kuang Drills an “Empty Show”

By Staff, Agencies

China’s Ministry of National Defence on Friday described Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises as an “empty show” that fuels an atmosphere of war and panic, marking Beijing’s first official response since the 10-day drills began last week.

Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said the exercises were a “pretence, an empty show, and a folly,” accusing Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities of irresponsibly stoking war fears and pushing to turn cities into battlefields and civilians into front-line participants.

Meanwhile, Zhang said the People’s Liberation Army remains on high alert and continues strengthening its combat capabilities to counter separatism and external interference.

Taiwan launched the 10-day Han Kuang drills on August 12, testing commanders’ ability to respond to unexpected enemy movements. The exercises include fighter jet dispersals, emergency naval deployments, and, for the first time, temporary internet restrictions, according to Taiwanese officials cited by Reuters.

The drills also introduced a “backbrief” system modeled on US military practice, requiring junior officers to restate mission details to commanders to improve coordination.

The exercises further focus on the possibility of attacks targeting command centers, ports, logistics networks, and defense industry sites in an effort to disrupt Taiwan’s wartime capabilities.