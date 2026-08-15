Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Deployments, Warboats in Mokha

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces targeted Saudi military deployments, weapons, and warboats operated by Saudi forces and their mercenaries in the Mokha area of southwestern Yemen.

Saree said the operation involved a large number of ballistic missiles, stressing that the strike was precise. He added that dozens of Saudi forces and affiliated fighters lost their lives or were wounded, while boats and weapons were also destroyed.

He stressed that the YAF will continue targeting Saudi military deployments wherever they are located.

The strikes came as YAF have intensified field operations and targeted Saudi oil facilities after announcing in July that the 2022 truce with Saudi Arabia had collapsed and that a naval blockade would be imposed on Saudi Arabia.

The announcement followed large-scale demonstrations in Sanaa and several Yemeni provinces, which the YAF said provided broad popular authorization for the measures.

On Thursday, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry in Sanaa warned Saudi Arabia that Riyadh’s “negative interventions” in Yemeni affairs are “a thing of the past,” cautioning that failure to recognize this reality would further undermine the Saudi ruling system.

The ministry said that had Saudi Arabia acted credibly during the de-escalation period, Saudi ships and oil facilities would not be facing attacks today.

It also warned against delaying peace entitlements, stressing that “the cost of peace today is much lower than its cost in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Sanaa government affirmed that its armed forces remain fully prepared to confront aggression and continue targeting Saudi military mobilizations.

It said the field operations and navigation ban on Saudi ships in the Red Sea follow the equation of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation,” describing them as a response to continued Saudi violations and blockade.

According to the Saada Human Rights Office, Saudi attacks on Yemen’s northern Saada Governorate caused at least 356 people to lose their lives and wounded 2,632 during the de-escalation period, with border districts particularly targeted.

The office said Saudi forces continued attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, including homes, farms, schools, hospitals, and roads, despite a broader reduction in hostilities elsewhere in Yemen.

It also accused Saudi forces of carrying out daily attacks against African migrants along the Yemen-Saudi border, adding to longstanding concerns over violence against migrants attempting to cross the border.

The office said ongoing YAF operations against Saudi forces and assets on Yemeni territory constitute a response to these violations, with Saada remaining a major flashpoint amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Sanaa.