’Israeli’ Media: US Rejects “Israeli” Request to Strike Turkish Targets in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The White House rejected a request from the “Israeli” occupation several weeks ago to strike Turkish targets in Syria, “Israeli” media reported.

According to Channel 13, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks control over airports and civilian warehouses in Syria with the approval of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said “Israeli” attacks on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are among the greatest threats to the country’s stability, calling on the international community to take a firmer position against “Israel” and its "occupation mentality".

Speaking alongside his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani in Ankara, Fidan stressed that regional countries share responsibility for Syria’s security and stability.

He also said Turkey and Syria would deepen security, defense, and counterterrorism cooperation, emphasizing the need to integrate armed groups into a unified national structure.

For his part, al-Shaibani said a united Syria free of terrorism and militias is the strongest guarantee for securing the Syrian-Turkish border. He condemned “Israeli” attacks on southern Syria and called for a return to the 1974 agreement.

Fidan also accused “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the Gaza peace plan, saying “Israel” is “dragging its feet” on moving to the second phase.

He said Turkey would continue diplomatic efforts to make the ceasefire permanent, advance reconstruction, and support efforts to ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan further warned that expansionist actors, “chief among them 'Israel'", remain a major obstacle to lasting regional peace.

Separately, Erdogan accused the occupation entity of exploiting regional chaos and warsto push Palestine out of international focus.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, he said the expansion of conflicts across West Asia was being used to divert attention from Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause.

“The aim of the Netanyahu [government] is to remove Palestine from the common agenda of humanity by profiting from chaos and new conflicts in the region,” Erdogan said, stressing that the effort would fail.

His remarks came amid broader regional escalation following the US and “Israel” war on Iran in February, which drew in Lebanon and further destabilized the region. Erdogan has previously warned that “Israeli” strikes in Lebanon and Syria could also threaten Turkey’s security.

At the same time, “Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz declared that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would maintain a long-term presence in areas of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza designated by “Israel” as "security zones", ruling out withdrawal.

During a visit to the IOF deployed in southern Lebanon, Katz said the forces would remain in the areas and ordered preparations for a prolonged presence, as senior commanders discussed preparations for a possible confrontation with the Lebanese Resistance.