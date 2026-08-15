Judiciary Chief: Simple-Minded Trump’s Hormuz Claims Are Nonsense, Iran Holds Sovereignty Over Strait

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks concerning the Strait of Hormuz as “nonsense,” stressing that Iran is the rightful owner and authority of the strategic waterway.

In a post on social media on Saturday, Mohseni-Eje’i said, “The nonsense and falsehoods of the criminal president of the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz stem from the delusions of this simple-minded individual.”

He stressed Iran’s authority over the strategic waterway, saying, “In reality, the owner and ruler of this important global waterway is the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

His remarks came after Trump declared, “After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated – pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”

Mohseni-Eje’i said Iran had demonstrated through its military capabilities that it regards the Strait of Hormuz as an inseparable part of its territorial and border domain. He warned that any attempt at military adventurism in the strategic waterway would result in the destruction and defeat of any aggressor.

“From the perspective of international law and the principles governing national sovereignty as well, the belonging of the Strait of Hormuz to Iran is an explicit and stipulated fact,” Mohseni-Eje’i said.

The judiciary chief also described Trump as “a complete loser” in the political and military arenas, arguing that statements made online could not alter established realities.

“Trump and his advisers must know that the boots of arrogance will never tread on the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz as part of its response to what Tehran describes as the US-“Israeli” war of aggression, declaring that the vital waterway would remain closed until its conditions were fulfilled.

Earlier in August, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] said the reopening of the waterway would depend on several conditions, including the permanent cessation of US aggression against Iran and its regional allies, the lifting of what Tehran describes as an illegal naval blockade and sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the return of Iran’s frozen assets, and compensation for damages resulting from the aggression.

Tehran has maintained that its position on the Strait of Hormuz is tied to national sovereignty and security, rejecting any attempt by Washington or its allies to establish control over the strategic waterway.