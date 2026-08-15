Saudi Artillery Strikes Residential Areas in Saada

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi artillery fire targeted residential areas in Baqim district, northwest of Yemen’s Saada province, SABA news agency in Sanaa reported Friday evening.

A day earlier, Saudi artillery also struck residential villages in Ghawr al-Mashwat, in the border district of Ghamr, west of Saada.

Meanwhile, Saudi attacks on Yemen have continued since the targeting of Sanaa International Airport in July, alongside the ongoing blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have continued operations against Saudi-linked targets in Yemen and Saudi territory, recently striking military gatherings in Mokha and targeting Aramco in Najran with a drone.

The Sanaa government said the YAF remain prepared to confront the attacks and continue targeting Saudi military gatherings.

It stressed that the operations and ban on navigation for Saudi vessels in the Red Sea follow the equation of “blockade with blockade and escalation with escalation,” describing them as a legitimate response to continued violations until the demands of the Yemeni people are met.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti warned that the YAF would target Saudi oil fields, power infrastructure, desalination plants, and airports if Riyadh launches a full-scale attack on Yemen.

Al-Bukhaiti said Ansarullah has drawn on 12 years of experience confronting “Israel,” Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Britain.

He added that the YAF are currently limiting their strikes to weapons depots, military buildups, and other military infrastructure, with targets carefully selected.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of concealing its losses and urged Yemenis stationed at Saudi military camps to withdraw and protect their lives, saying rewards would be offered to those who do so.

Al-Bukhaiti further said Ansarullah is prepared to fight on three fronts: against “Israel,” the US, and Britain; against Saudi Arabia; and on the domestic front.

However, he stressed that the movement would prefer confronting “Israeli” enemy and the US “a thousand times over” a war with fellow Yemenis.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of pressuring Tariq Afash’s forces to join the battle against Sanaa, while Salafi and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated groups are fighting alongside Saudi Arabia and the US.