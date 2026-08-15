7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia, Leaving at Least 20 Dead

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, leaving at least 20 people dead, collapsing buildings and homes, and sending residents fleeing for higher ground.

The shallow quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including one measuring 6.1.

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, which was later lifted after monitoring showed no significant sea-level changes threatening coastal communities. Waves of less than one meter were recorded in several areas.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG recorded the initial quake at 4:58 a.m. local time at a depth of 15 kilometers in the Flores region. The epicenter was located off the north coast of Flores, about 68 kilometers northwest of Ende.

In Maumere, the main town of Sikka Regency on Flores Island, rescuers found 20 people who had lost their lives, while six were injured and two remained trapped under rubble, according to rescue agency chief Fathur Rahman.

Meanwhile, rescue teams were struggling to reach Nagekeo, the area closest to the epicenter, due to landslides and disrupted communications. One team was blocked from reaching the area by road, while another attempted to travel by ferry.

Residents in Nagekeo rushed to higher ground after the quake. About 2,000 people evacuated, while authorities reported damage to homes, warehouses, and government facilities, alongside traffic congestion and power outages.

“I suddenly felt the ground shake and panicked,” 31-year-old hospital worker Lukas Lotar told AFP, adding that patients fled the hospital and some walls cracked.

Another resident, Yohanes Babo, said people ran in different directions before evacuating toward the hills, adding that his family was safe.

The quake was felt across much of Flores, with initial reports indicating extensive damage. Residents in Sikka also reported damaged buildings, including the collapse of a waiting room at Maumere’s port terminal.

Rescue and assessment operations remain underway, with access to some affected areas hampered by landslides and damaged communications. Authorities are continuing to gather information on the full extent of the destruction.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, is highly prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a zone marked by active faults and volcanoes.