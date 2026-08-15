“Israeli” Airstrike on South Lebanon Martyrs Seven Including Three Children and Two Women

By Staff, Agencies

At least seven people were martyred and three others injured after an “Israeli” airstrike struck a house in southern Lebanon early Saturday, in a fresh violation of the ceasefire and a further escalation of the entity’s ongoing attacks against Lebanese territory, Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA] reported.

“Israeli” warplanes targeted a house on the outskirts of Ansar in the Nabatieh district, toward the nearby village of Zrariyeh, completely destroying the building, according to NNA.

Emergency and rescue teams rushed to the site to search through the rubble, recover the bodies of those martyred and rescue the wounded before transferring the casualties to hospitals in Nabatieh.

The attack marked the deepest “Israeli” airstrike inside Lebanese territory since the ceasefire took effect two months ago, according to NNA, underscoring the continued disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty and the truce.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said the final death toll from the “Israeli” airstrike on the village of Ansar has reached seven, including three children and two women.

The “Israeli” occupation claimed that the strike targeted military infrastructure. However, the victims included a mother and her children.

In a separate development, “Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes against Ali Al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, further demonstrating the continuing threat posed by the occupying regime to communities across southern Lebanon.

The latest aggression came despite a framework agreement signed between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26 under US sponsorship. The agreement was intended to facilitate a gradual “Israeli” withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas.

Despite the agreement, “Israel” has continued its military campaign against Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has martyred 4,335 people and wounded 12,277 others.

Lebanon has repeatedly faced “Israeli” violations of its sovereignty, with the entity maintaining its occupation of parts of southern Lebanon. Some areas have remained under occupation for decades, while others were seized during the previous war between 2023 and 2024.

During the latest assault, “Israeli” forces advanced more than 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] into Lebanese territory, further expanding their military presence and deepening the threat to Lebanese communities.

The latest massacre comes amid the continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon by “Israel” and follows repeated strikes against Lebanese territory despite agreements calling for a gradual “Israeli” withdrawal.