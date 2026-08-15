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Iran Warns France Over Infiltration Project Inside Iran

Iran Warns France Over Infiltration Project Inside Iran
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has warned France against interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, denouncing French diplomats for involvement in an foreign infiltration project inside the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said its forces discovered two French diplomats at a secret meeting while carrying out a judicial order to arrest two suspects in a major case involving foreign infiltration and interference.

The ministry said the diplomats had extensive records of violations of Iranian law and their diplomatic obligations. After their identities were verified, the matter was reported to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and the diplomats were subsequently handed over through diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it initially refrained from publicly disclosing the diplomats’ alleged violations while investigators examined documents and evidence recovered from the meeting site.

It said the documents revealed a “sinister” and large-scale project involving infiltration, foreign interference, and efforts to lay the groundwork for actions against Iran’s independence.

The project reportedly included identifying targets, establishing covert contacts inside and outside Iran, and building networks while maintaining secrecy.

The ministry further said contracts linked to the project bore the signature of a former French ambassador to Iran, stressing that France must answer illegal and interventionist actions.

It also slammed French officials for launching a media campaign to conceal their violations and divert attention from the case.

The Intelligence Ministry stressed that the activities took place during wartime, branding them as a clear violation of Iranian law and diplomatic norms.

It warned that Iran would not allow foreign diplomatic personnel to engage in illegal or interventionist activities and said those responsible would face appropriate action if such conduct is repeated.

Furthermore, the ministry pointed to France’s adoption in 2024 of a law aimed at preventing foreign interference, saying Paris is therefore fully aware of the principle prohibiting such activities.

Iran foreign interference france infiltration iranian intelligence ministry

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Last Update: 15-08-2026 Hour: 04:45 Beirut Timing

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