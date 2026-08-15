Berri: South Lebanon Under “Israeli” Genocidal War

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the two massacres carried out by “Israeli” occupation warplanes in the Lebanese southern towns of Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani, which resulted in the martyrdom of an entire family, most of them women and children, are part of the ongoing genocidal war waged by the “Israeli” killing and destruction machine against people, land, heritage, and everything connected to human life in southern Lebanon.

Berri said the massacres provide conclusive evidence that “Israel” attaches no weight to any agreements, laws, or efforts aimed at ending the war and tensions in Lebanon and the region.

He added that the aggression targeting Ansar, Deir al-Zahrani, Mansouri, and villages in the Nabatieh district is a blood-stained call to all Lebanese, particularly political forces across the spectrum, to confront the “Israeli” aggression and its consequences through a unified national approach, away from any regional, sectarian, or partisan divisions.

Berri stressed that the attacks should reinforce national unity and called on the sponsors of negotiations and ceasefire agreements to assume their responsibility and work to halt the genocidal war before it is too late.

He concluded by offering mercy for the martyrs, condolences to their families, and prayers for the wounded to make a swift recovery.