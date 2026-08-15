Iran FM Spox: US Policy Toward Iran Suffers from Extreme Reliance on Lies

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei criticized United States policy toward Iran and the region on Saturday, saying Washington’s system of governance and foreign policy suffers from an extreme reliance on “lies”.

In a post on X, Baghaei cited a passage from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov to describe what he characterized as the situation facing US governance and foreign policy toward Iran and the region.

“This passage from Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov aptly describes the situation in which the US system of governance and foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on ‘lies,’” Baghaei wrote.

He then quoted Dostoevsky: “The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others.”