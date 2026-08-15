“Israeli” Forces Detain Palestinian Newlyweds, Raid Wedding Hall Amid West Bank Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have detained a Palestinian newlywed couple and raided a wedding hall in the occupied West Bank, as tensions continue to rise across the territory and occupied East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] amid expanding settlement activity and escalating settler attacks against Palestinian communities.

On Friday, “Israel’s” so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X that “Israeli” forces had arrested the bride and groom, over “traffic jams” caused by their wedding celebrations in the Al-Naqab [“Negev”] region of the 1948-occupied Palestinian territories.

The newlyweds were taken by “Israeli” police for questioning while still dressed in their wedding clothes.

In a separate incident, “Israeli” troops stormed a wedding hall in the town of Al-Eizariya in the central West Bank and assaulted Palestinians inside the venue.

The incidents occurred as extremist settlers continued a days-long siege of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra.

On Friday, Palestinian, foreign and “Israeli” activists reached three Palestinian homes in the Ras Al-Ain area of Qusra, where extremist settlers had maintained a siege for five consecutive days.

The “Israeli” military prevented the activists from entering the homes, declaring the area a “closed military zone.” The activists nevertheless managed to deliver food, water and other essential supplies to the besieged families.

Since Sunday, “Israeli” settlers have surrounded three Palestinian families by blocking roads leading to their homes, severely restricting their ability to move in and out of the area.

The siege has raised fears that the families could ultimately be forced from their homes and that their properties may subsequently be confiscated.

Hundreds of “Israeli” soldiers have been deployed in Qusra in recent days, with the military claiming the operation is aimed at dismantling a settlement outpost established by settlers near the town.

However, the Ras Al-Ain area has witnessed repeated attempts in recent months by settlers to establish an outpost and take control of Palestinian land and homes.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the continuing siege could become a means of forcibly displacing residents from their homes and facilitating the seizure of their property.

The latest incidents further highlight the mounting pressure on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion, settler violence, military raids and restrictions on movement continue to threaten Palestinian communities and their ability to remain on their land.