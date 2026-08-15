IRG Chief: Iran’s Resistance Defeated the World’s Most Powerful Military Force

By Staff, Agencies

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says the Islamic Republic succeeded in bringing “the most heavily armed military in the history of the world to its knees” through sustained offensive and defensive operations carried out under intense battlefield pressure.

In a message on Saturday thanking Iranian forces for what he described as six months of “unprecedented jihad,” Major General Ahmad Vahidi praised their performance against what he called “the most bloodthirsty enemies of humanity,” saying their resistance had captured global attention and renewed hope among oppressed peoples seeking to overcome dominant world powers.

“You, relying on Almighty God and fighting victoriously under extremely difficult conditions—from the scorching heat and heavy humidity of the southern islands and coasts to the freezing temperatures of the towering border mountains in the north—brought the most heavily armed army in the history of the world to its knees through successful offensive and defensive operations under heavy fire,” he said.

Vahidi also commended the Iranian forces for their sacrifices, saying their actions were inspired by the example of the Prophet Mohammad’s family and had revived, in new forms, the “glorious epics” of Iran’s eight-year war against the Iraqi Ba’athist regime.

He further drew parallels between the recent fighting and the historic battles of Badr and Khaybar, portraying Iran’s resistance as part of a broader struggle against aggression and oppression.

According to Vahidi, innovative battlefield management under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, together with what he described as divine assistance, enabled the Iranian forces to open new avenues for resistance among oppressed peoples around the world.

He said Iran’s ability to withstand attacks and impose its will on its adversaries demonstrated that an Islamic order could ultimately prevail on the global stage.

The IRG chief also praised the Iranian people for maintaining their support and presence throughout the conflict, expressing confidence that the world would soon be more prepared than ever for what he called “the rising sun of divine leadership.”

Vahidi concluded by expressing hope that the suffering endured by oppressed peoples across the region, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, would soon come to an end.

The remarks come after the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched what Tehran describes as an illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

Forty days later, on April 8, the aggressors were forced to accept a ceasefire following what Iranian officials described as determined resistance and powerful retaliatory operations by the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s military performance during the conflict has subsequently been presented by its officials and supporters as evidence of the country’s ability to withstand a major military assault while retaining the capacity to strike back against significantly better-equipped adversaries.