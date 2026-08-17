Eight States Warn: “Israeli’ Rejection of Trump Gaza Plan Threatens Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia have jointly condemned the "Israeli" occupation’s rejection of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, warning that the move could obstruct efforts toward peace.

The statement warned that the "Israeli" rejection threatens Trump’s intensive efforts to end the aggression in Gaza, stressing that "Israel" bears responsibility for obstructing "peace efforts" in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening for talks with Egyptian officials ahead of US envoy Jared Kushner's planned visit to the region, AFP reported, citing a source within the movement.

Al-Hayya met Egyptian General Intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on Sunday morning in the northern Egyptian city of Alamein to discuss ways to advance the implementation of the roadmap in Gaza, according to the source.

Reuters also reported that al-Hayya met with US envoy Jared Kushner in Egypt on Sunday to discuss an agreement concerning the Gaza Strip. A diplomatic source was cited as saying that Kushner and "Peace Council" representative Nikolay Mladenov met with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators on Sunday as part of talks on a Gaza agreement.

The final part of the Gaza plan approved by Hamas in late July calls for "Israel" to begin a gradual withdrawal from large parts of the Strip, according to an initial draft issued by the "Peace Council".

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the 15-point document issued by the "Peace Council" on Gaza, saying the "Israeli" occupation forces would not carry out any withdrawal until the "real dismantling of Hamas' weapons".

Earlier, Hamas and other Palestinian factions had reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements reached regarding the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, including all obligations undertaken by the parties.

Hamas also reiterated its commitment to the agreement. Hamas Political Bureau member Bassem Naim said, "We are waiting for the mediators and the US guarantor to pressure Netanyahu and his government to oblige him to the roadmap."

The developments come as the "Israeli" occupation continues to violate the ceasefire and carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip, particularly through intensified aerial bombardment by warplanes and drones, as well as the demolition of residential neighborhoods.