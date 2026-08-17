Kpler: Hormuz Traffic Nears Halt as Iran Upholds Navigation Rules

By Staff, Agencies

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely restricted over the weekend as Tehran maintained its navigation framework and demanded that Washington meet Iran’s conditions before normal shipping can resume.

According to Kpler data cited by Reuters, only five commodity vessels crossed Hormuz on Saturday, while none were recorded on Sunday, down sharply from 31 crossings the previous weekend and far below pre-war levels.

Notably, an Indian-flagged Very Large Gas Carrier entered the strait through an Iranian-designated route. An empty Very Large Crude Carrier also entered with its Automatic Identification System switched off, while a small tanker carrying Iranian fuel oil was tracked leaving the waterway.

Tehran continues to require vessels using Hormuz to coordinate with Iranian authorities and follow designated routes as Washington maintains pressure on Iran and seeks alternative passage arrangements.

Commercial traffic has plunged since the US and "Israel" launched their war on Iran in February. Before the aggression, more than 130 vessels crossed the waterway daily, with Hormuz carrying around one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

While some vessels may evade tracking by disabling transponders, Kpler’s figures indicate that normal commercial shipping remains heavily restricted.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington must meet Tehran’s conditions over Hormuz before normal traffic can resume. Iran has stressed that discussions with Oman concern the technical organization of navigation routes rather than a full reopening of the strait.

Tehran has also rejected claims that indirect contacts through regional mediators amount to renewed negotiations with Washington, saying no decision has been made to resume talks.

Iranian officials have linked broader normalization of Hormuz traffic to changes in US policy, including an end to the war and Washington’s naval blockade. The US, meanwhile, has claimed it can maintain the blockade indefinitely.

The slowdown also followed reported attacks on three vessels operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company while transiting the area last week, according to the UAE, further increasing risks for commercial shipping amid the US-led war on Iran.

Traffic also declined through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, where Yemen’s Ansarullah declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20. Kpler recorded 49 commodity-vessel crossings over the weekend, compared with 55 the previous weekend, while no Saudi oil shipments were tracked through the waterway.