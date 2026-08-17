IRG: ’Israel’ Too Weak to Face Iran Alone

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] deputy political chief, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, said "Israel" lacks the ability to wage war against Iran independently, arguing that its entry into the war depended on United States backing and describing the occupation entity as a “proxy force” for Washington and the West.

Javani said recent appointments of senior commanders reflect a “transformational” approach to Iran’s defense doctrine.

He noted that the newly appointed commanders, all veterans of the Iran-Iraq war, had proven themselves in battle following the martyrdom of senior commanders.

Meanwhile, Javani said appointment decrees from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei were tailored to current conditions.

He cited references to an “intelligence network” and “every Iranian a Basij” in the decree appointing Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb as Basij chief as examples of a forward-looking approach.

Javani said the IRG command under Major General Ahmad Vahidi had been tasked with achieving “maximum deterrence” and adopting a posture in which defensive operations could take on an offensive character.

“We have never been the ones to start a war,” Javani said, stressing that Iran is now in the midst of a war and that its armed forces would adopt “transformational approaches” to prevent the enemy from exploiting opportunities.

He warned that the enemy should no longer expect to catch Iran off guard, saying it may instead face “strategic surprises.”

Finally, Javani said the previous war, launched through an enemy “miscalculation,” had failed to achieve its objectives. He stressed that "Israel" entered the 12-day war only with American backing and was incapable of confronting Iran independently.