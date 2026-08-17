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Tehran, Baghdad Push to Deepen Trade, Economic Ties
By Staff, Agencies
On the first day of his official visit to Iraq, Central Bank of Iran [CBI] Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati held talks on Sunday with Iraqi Trade Minister Mustafa Nazar Alani on measures to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and monetary cooperation.
The two sides discussed ways to facilitate trade and economic relations, remove obstacles facing commercial exchanges, and build on previous agreements.
They also highlighted the significant potential for expanding economic ties and increasing banking interactions between Iran and Iraq.
Meanwhile, Hemmati underlined the active role of private-sector players in boosting the export and import of goods, stressing the need for new mechanisms to accelerate trade transactions, particularly at border entry points.
For his part, Alani welcomed broader cooperation, reaffirming the Iraqi government’s determination to address challenges confronting economic actors and further strengthen trade ties with Iran.
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