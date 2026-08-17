Iran Vows to Resist Economic Warfare After Battlefield Defeat of Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has warned that the enemy is seeking to compensate for its battlefield defeat through economic warfare, calling for national unity, stronger market oversight and measures to contain rising prices.

Speaking at a meeting of the market regulation headquarters, Aref said the government had successfully navigated difficult wartime conditions through coordination and cohesion.

“The enemy now wants to make up for its defeat on the military front in an economic war,” he said, stressing that the government must counter the approach through proper planning.

Meanwhile, Aref acknowledged that the enemy may possess greater resources for economic warfare, but said the experience of the two recent imposed wars had demonstrated that national unity and cohesion could overcome the adversary.

He ordered tighter market supervision, directing inspection bodies to take firm action against overpricing, underweight sales and hoarding. A central market oversight headquarters, he said, would initially focus on guidance but would resort to legal measures if violations persisted.

At the same time, Aref said improving livelihoods remained the government’s foremost priority, with curbing inflation, stabilizing markets and safeguarding purchasing power for essential goods—particularly for vulnerable groups—among its main objectives over the next two years.

He also called for preparations for worst-case scenarios, warning that the enemy was active on economic and social fronts and seeking to fuel discontent and undermine social cohesion.

Aref noted that the private sector had supported the government during the two recent wars and could play an effective role in managing markets and resisting economic pressure.

On the regional front, Aref stressed that Iran remains committed to international law but will not surrender its rights.

He also underscored the need to safeguard the achievements of the recent war, including Iran’s role in managing the Strait of Hormuz.