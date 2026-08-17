“Israeli” Attacks Intensify Across South Lebanon as Airstrike Targets Al-Qantara Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces carried out fresh attacks across southern Lebanon early Monday, targeting several villages and areas as the occupation continues to violate the ceasefire and place further pressure on Lebanese communities.

Local media reported that an “Israeli” airstrike struck the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Al-Qantara, while “Israeli” artillery fire targeted the town of Al-Mansouri in the same region.

In Kafra, in the Bint Jbeil district, a drone carrying explosives struck a house, damaging part of the building and injuring two civilians. The village had also come under attack earlier from a quadcopter.

Further “Israeli” strikes and military activity were reported around the Ali Al-Taher ridge, near Dawhat Kfar Rummane, in Deir Siryan and in Al-Qantara along Wadi Al-Hujeir. An “Israeli” tank was also seen entering the area.

Residents have expressed concern that the repeated attacks are designed to intimidate local communities, pressure residents to abandon their homes and punish areas perceived as supportive of the Lebanese resistance.

The latest escalation follows Saturday’s deadly strike on Ansar, where seven members of a family were martyred and three others wounded. The attack has deepened anger and skepticism among residents toward claims that direct negotiations with “Israel” could guarantee security for Lebanon.

“Israeli” attacks continued throughout southern Lebanon on Sunday, with residents reporting explosions, demolitions and artillery fire occurring at intervals of roughly one to two hours.

In another ceasefire violation, the “Israeli” army attacked the village of Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district on Sunday. According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA], “Israeli” soldiers opened fire with automatic weapons toward a western neighborhood of the town, while military vehicles were reportedly moving inside Haddatha.

The continuing attacks come after the “Israeli” military launched an intensive assault on Lebanon on March 2 and occupied several villages in the country’s south, forcing more than one million people to flee their homes, according to the Lebanese government.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and “Israel” that took effect on April 17 has since been extended several times. Nevertheless, the “Israeli” military has continued conducting attacks against Lebanese territory, including airstrikes carried out in the early hours of August 15.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that 4,346 people have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks on the country since March 2.

The continued strikes have left southern Lebanese communities facing renewed insecurity and destruction, while residents remain determined to stay on their land despite the persistent military pressure.