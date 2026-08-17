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After the Humiliating Agreement: “Israeli” Widespread Destruction Escalates Across Southern Lebanon

After the Humiliating Agreement: “Israeli” Widespread Destruction Escalates Across Southern Lebanon
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Six weeks since March 1, 2026, “Israeli” aggression has left 62,200 housing units destroyed or damaged across southern Lebanon, according to the National Center for Scientific Research in Lebanon. Of these, 21,700 were completely destroyed, while another 40,500 sustained varying degrees of damage

After the Humiliating Agreement: “Israeli” Widespread Destruction Escalates Across Southern Lebanon

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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