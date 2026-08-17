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After the Humiliating Agreement: “Israeli” Widespread Destruction Escalates Across Southern Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Six weeks since March 1, 2026, “Israeli” aggression has left 62,200 housing units destroyed or damaged across southern Lebanon, according to the National Center for Scientific Research in Lebanon. Of these, 21,700 were completely destroyed, while another 40,500 sustained varying degrees of damage
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