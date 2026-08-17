Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem on the 20th Anniversary of 2006 July Victory

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the 20th anniversary of the July 2006 Victory on August 14, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, and may prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation—our master, beloved, and Prophet Mohammad—upon his pure and immaculate family, his righteous and chosen companions, and all prophets and righteous people until the Day of Judgment. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Today marks the anniversary of the victory of 14 August 2006. This year, 2026, we commemorate this great anniversary, which established an important historic milestone in the history of Lebanon and the region.

But before speaking about this anniversary and the political remarks that will follow, we must pause to remember the passing of the Messenger of God, Mohammad [PBUH] the master of prophets and messengers, who passed away on the 28th of Safar, around this time of year. This great Prophet brought the complete, perfect and comprehensive message that leads all humanity to happiness in this world and the next. Through him, we are blessed with piety, righteousness, knowledge of the truth, and the pursuit of freedom and faith.

On the same date, in another year, Imam Hassan [AS] was martyred by poisoning. He was the second of the Imams of the Prophet’s Household, after Imam Ali [AS]. He and Imam Hussein are the masters of the youth of Paradise, as stated in a noble saying of the Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

On the 29th of Safar, Imam Al-Rida [AS] the eighth Imam of the Prophet’s Household, was also martyred by poisoning. He is buried in Mashhad, Iran, in this great Islamic Republic. This Imam left a profoundly important mark on the history of Islam.

Let us turn to 14 August 2006. That day came after 33 days of confronting the “Israeli” enemy and repelling “Israeli” aggression. We called this war the “Divine Promise” war—a confrontation with the “Israeli” occupation, which had launched a very large-scale attack on Lebanon.

It is true that the conflict began under the pretext of the capture of two “Israeli” soldiers. But in reality, none of the contacts, political relations, or diplomatic efforts had succeeded in securing the release of Lebanese prisoners from “Israeli” occupation prisons. This action was therefore necessary in fulfillment of our promise not to leave our prisoners in jail.

How could we change the equation without confronting and pressuring this “Israeli” enemy, which understands only the language of force and has always behaved with brutality, criminality, and extermination? By accepted military and international standards—and in the context of all wars—this operation did not warrant a war.

It later became clear, however, that “Israel”, in cooperation with the United States, had been preparing for a major war in September—two months after July. This operation became the pretext for launching the war that the “Israeli” enemy had wanted.

The war ended with “Israel’s” defeat—the defeat of this arrogant enemy, and of the United States behind it—at the hands of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and all honorable resistance fighters, within the framework of the tripartite formula of the army, the people, and the resistance.

One result of this operation was the release of prisoners and detainees. How did Condoleezza Rice, then the US Secretary of State, describe it? On the ninth day of the “Israeli” aggression, she said: “This is the birth of a new Middle East.”

When asked about the extensive destruction and loss of life, she replied: “When there is a birth, there are labor pains. These are the birth pangs of a new Middle East.”

In other words, the project was a major one. But it failed and collapsed, by God’s permission and support. The enemy was forced to yield before this resistance, this people, and Lebanon’s steadfastness and determination in confronting it.

One outcome was that deterrence against the “Israeli” enemy remained in place from 2006 until 2023. In other words, “Israel” was deterred by the results of that war throughout this entire period. This demonstrates the importance of the resistance—its role and its impact.

God Almighty says: “Indeed, Pharaoh [arrogantly] elevated himself in the land and divided its people into [subservient] groups, one of which he persecuted, slaughtering their sons and keeping their women. He was truly one of the corruptors. But it was Our Will to favor those who were oppressed in the land, making them models [of faith] as well as successors.” [Al-Qasas, 4-5]

The whole world bore witness to this victory, praise be to God. It is an example of how the resistance can change the balance of power, and it remains a real and established experience. Yes, it requires preparation and a careful study of the facts on the ground, but it is one of the experiences before us.

As for what happened in September 2024, “Israel” carried out a very large, premeditated attack. It was able to kill many leaders through airstrikes and targeted assassinations, foremost among them Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs—along with the Hashemi Sayyed—Sayyed Hashem—other martyred commanders, and many other martyrs.

There were also strikes that reduced the Resistance’s available capabilities to a certain extent. In addition, the pager operation caused injuries, deaths and the martyrdom of a number of brothers affected by this major incident.

One outcome of the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Bas Battle], despite its difficulty and despite everything “Israel” did, was the agreement reached on 27 November 2024. It called for an “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and the absence of armed forces in southern Lebanon. Under this agreement, reached with the Lebanese authorities, the aggression was supposed to end.

The Zionist enemy did not abide by a single provision—not even for one day—while the Resistance and Lebanon complied. The result is that we have faced 15 months of continuing aggression, albeit at a lower intensity.

We believe that this agreement remains valid and should remain the framework within which we operate. Unfortunately, however, the Lebanese authorities saw only the Resistance’s weapons and began targeting the Resistance instead of focusing on “Israel’s” failure to comply. Rather than cooperating with the Resistance—which, for 15 months, offered a leading example of compliance and cooperation with the political authorities—the authorities pursued a different calculation. They had other commitments and were under a form of tutelage that later became apparent through the results.

Third, on 2 March 2026, the Resistance in Lebanon responded to the assassination of the martyred leader, Imam Sayyed Khamenei—may God sanctify his soul—with a number of missiles. This response also encapsulated all the pain we had endured over 15 months of “Israeli” violations.

The result was that “Israel” launched its war of aggression against Lebanon. All subsequent indications confirmed that, even if the war had not begun on 2 March, it would have begun on 3, 4, 5, or 6 March, because “Israel” was prepared for it and wanted to carry out this broad act of aggression.

For us, this is an existential war of aggression. That is why we confronted it in the spirit of Karbala: we believed we faced one of two choices. Either we would collapse and surrender, allowing “Israel” to prevail over us; or we would remain steadfast, defeat the “Israeli” project, and prevent it from achieving its goal of extermination and eliminating the Resistance. In that way, we would prevail, paving the way for further victories, God willing.

The Resistance prevented the enemy from achieving its objectives and remains committed to its chosen course. Anyone betting on surrender is chasing a mirage and does not truly understand the Resistance: it, along with its supporters, can endure and persevere. We face choices we cannot accept when they would lead to surrender and collapse. Thank God, we have faith and determination.

Then the Lebanese authorities moved toward the so-called framework agreement—an agreement that is neither an agreement nor a framework. It is “Israeli” dictates, written in “Israeli” ink, which the Lebanese authorities sign in order to give “Israel” everything it wants. Through it, the Lebanese authorities surrender sovereignty, leaving nothing for Lebanon.

It is as though this US-directed authority wants to clear its record and deliver on the commitments it made when it came to power—even at Lebanon’s expense—under false and unfounded pretexts.

The “Israeli” enemy would not have been able to carry out all this aggression and destruction without the United States. “Israel” would always say: “We coordinated with the Americans; we coordinated with Central Command; we coordinated with this or that US official; we received authorization; we are dealing with them.”

In other words, all of this aggression is jointly directed by the United States and “Israel”. Yet we are relying on the Americans as intermediaries with “Israel”!

In any case, anyone who watched the scene in Washington under the banner of the framework agreement saw only one team: the American-“Israeli” team. The Lebanese side was subordinate, carrying out what the United States said and what “Israel” wanted.

Seven rounds have now passed. Let us assume the first round still held some prospect of progress, and the second did as well—but seven rounds? Show us a single achievement that came out of those seven rounds. Nothing was achieved. “Israel” got everything it wanted.

Our objection to the agreement begins with the direct negotiations, because they give “Israel” in advance what it wants without obtaining anything in return. Our second objection is to its entire substance, from beginning to end.

The authorities must acknowledge that they have failed. They must return to their people in order to build a strong, unified position that can provide a real guarantee, and use every source of strength to confront this arrogant “Israeli” enemy. Lebanon must make use of all the cards it holds: the Resistance, unity, capability, and sovereignty.

This negotiating mechanism and these negotiations will bring nothing but disgrace and shame. If they continue, that disgrace and shame will persist—and grow worse.

Has the “Israeli” enemy not done enough to this authority through its daily acts of aggression—demolishing homes and villages, occupying land, violating Lebanese airspace across the entire country without exception, killing people, burning trees and bulldozing land?

Apparently, none of this is enough. These acts intensify during, before, and after the meetings, as if to show that “Israel” has no regard for the Lebanese authorities and sees their role as limited to signing concessions, while Lebanon receives nothing in return.

How can you accept this ongoing humiliation of the Lebanese Army, instead of protecting it? You expose it to bombardment and “Israeli” pressure, while “Israel” seeks to impose on Lebanon an investigative committee that would oversee the army’s deployment, operations, and internal affairs.

Where is the patriotism in this? Where is the army’s dignity, which must be preserved—and which it deserves? The army itself has consistently spoken of the need to protect the land, ensure that no “Israelis” remain, and avoid any direct coordination with the “Israeli” enemy.

What is this invention you call “trial zones”? Zawtar Al-Gharbiyah, which is not occupied, and Lebanese land that had already been liberated are now being treated as trial zones, with “Israel” supposedly allowing you to enter them.

Yet what has “Israel” done? It does not allow the Lebanese Army to deploy throughout all of Zawtar, nor does it allow residents to enter. It imposes rules and restrictions. Now “Israel” wants to verify whether the deployment was carried out properly, even though the investigative committee that is supposed to oversee the Lebanese Army has not yet even been formed.

What a strange situation. Is this what you call liberation? Are we to claim liberation over land that belongs to Lebanon and was already liberated? Or is this simply giving “Israel” guarantees so that it can dictate conditions in liberated territory under the pretext of an investigation and of supervising the situation in Lebanon?

What is happening in Mansouri? Mansouri is a liberated village, yet “Israel” has displaced its residents, prevented the Lebanese Army from entering, and blocked any measures that might help the residents return—even though it is liberated territory.

What is your response? At the very least, you should be upset and walk out of the meeting. But they did not. At the very least, you should say that negotiations have been suspended because there has been no withdrawal. Of course, we do not believe in negotiations at all, but there is such a thing as dignity and patriotism. Where are they, brother?

Who is giving the orders and making the decisions that lead to this further humiliation?

The framework agreement has deprived the Lebanese authorities—voluntarily and in submission—of their right to sue the “Israeli” enemy before the courts. Is that conceivable? What are you doing? Leave yourselves at least some dignity. Are you willing to go on without honor, without dignity, without even trying to show concern for sovereignty?

Do you not hear what Katz and Netanyahu say every day? They tell you, “We will not withdraw,” while you say, “No, they will withdraw through negotiations; America will pressure them.” We know what America tells you behind closed doors: “Be patient; we are unable to do anything with the ‘Israeli’ enemy.” That is because they support the enemy’s actions. They want to give to the enemy, not to you.

At the very least, respond to Katz and Netanyahu with a clear position. Unfortunately, that has not happened. I call on you to reverse this mistake: a sinful mistake, a shameful mistake, a humiliating mistake—a mistake that squanders Lebanese sovereignty and raises questions about what these officials are doing, and what commitments they have made to the United States that “Israel” then benefits from.

If the authorities do not learn from what is happening in Gaza and Palestine, or from “Israel’s” unchecked expansion in Syria without justification or cause—and if they do not understand that Israel gives nothing and will give nothing—then there is a very serious problem.

What is happening is surrender. We will not accept surrender. We will remain standing and steadfast. We will not accept violations of our country’s sovereignty, and we will not accept the blood of the martyrs being wasted.

Listen: I was reading an article by a Jewish intellectual named Moshe Ya’ir in the “Yedioth Ahronoth” newspaper. The passage I am about to read was published after the framework agreement—that is, during the second round.

Of course, I am embarrassed by some of the wording, but I will read the text as it stands. I have nothing to do with its content or its language. He says:

“Fortunately for us, they sent a delegation that loves ‘Israel’ and America more than its own country, Lebanon. The Lebanese ambassador is an American citizen, and her husband is also a Lebanese-American who owns a company in the United States. In general, what stupidity! I do not even want to say that this is cooperation with us—it is something astonishing. The stupidity of these Lebanese politicians who are working to end the state of resistance is that they are helping us occupy their country, whether they realize it or not.”

Of course, I am not responsible for the specific wording. I am simply quoting this Jewish intellectual.

To the authorities: stop piling failure upon failure. Is failure at home not enough? Must there also be failure on sovereignty? This accumulation is destroying the country, harming it and its future.

Where are the solutions you said you would present in the ministerial statement? Where are the solutions promised in the inaugural address? Where are they?

You have failed in the economic challenges, the social challenges, and in ensuring equal opportunity. You have failed in setting fair selection criteria and in the appointment process, where appointments are pushed through secretly—sent to the Cabinet only two hours beforehand so ministers cannot review them. People are appointed through political patronage and in whatever manner those in power want, without a lawful process based on competence and respect for proper selection.

Channels for waste and corruption are widespread throughout the administration. The electricity sector continues to suffer. Who is asking questions? Who is holding anyone accountable? Who says that we have not progressed? Why have we not progressed? Why are we falling behind? Where is the depositors’ money? What became of the practical economic and social plan? There is nothing.

The judiciary is politicized and directed by orders: judicial referrals are opened, and other judicial referrals are closed by order. Why? I want to understand: what has this authority succeeded in doing? What has it achieved? It has succeeded in nothing. So far, there has only been failure upon accumulated failure.

And amid this accumulating failure, they brought in the framework agreement in order to leave the country without sovereignty, without protection, and under US tutelage—one that serves “Israel” and gives “Israel” everything it wants.

Fourth, we will not accept violations of sovereignty. We will not accept “Israel’s” continued actions, nor will we accept an American tutelage deciding to rob the country of its national identity and steal the future of its children.

The sacrifices we have made are tied to the position we continue to affirm and will maintain. Every sacrifice we have made has been an act of faith and determination. Despite the pain, we will continue. Falsehood may have its moment, but truth will have many victories, God willing.

“There will certainly be no fear for the close servants of Allah, nor will they grieve. [They are] those who are faithful and are mindful [of Him]. For them is good news in this worldly life and the Hereafter. There is no change in the promise of Allah. That is [truly] the ultimate triumph.” [Yunus, 62-64]

No matter how harsh the present may be, the future—according to God’s promise and the duty we are carrying out—will, God willing, lead to a change in these realities. Our faith rests in the Resistance, the people, its supporters, and patriots.

The steadfastness of the Resistance, and Iran’s making Lebanon’s cause the first condition for agreeing to the memorandum of understanding in Islamabad, are what restrained the Zionist aggression and compelled it to reduce the escalation, despite the violations it continues to commit.

Some say, “Three hundred thousand citizens returned because of the framework agreement.” Honestly, that is laughable. What enabled people to return was the Islamabad agreement. What brought the broad ceasefire was the Islamabad agreement. What created the situation we are in today was the Islamabad agreement.

Yes, the framework agreement brought Zawtar Al-Gharbiyah under occupation when it had been liberated; it brought the occupation of Mansouri; and it brought disgrace and shame. That is what the framework agreement achieved. It achieved nothing—nothing at all.

Our position today follows the path of the disappeared Imam Musa Al-Sadr—may God return him and his two companions—who declared that “Israel” is an absolute evil. He declared that the South must smile; if Lebanon’s South does not smile, then Lebanon cannot smile.

We remain on this path, and on the path of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—may God be pleased with him. For decades, he gave enormously to establish this equation and secure victories. He was the leader of the great victory in July 2006, during the 33-day aggression. He oversaw Operation Divine Promise, which led to the great result we achieved. Under his leadership, this party moved from one stage to another in strength and dignity.

As we have said repeatedly, this Resistance is defensive in nature; the wars were imposed on us. Some ask, “Why do we fight?” Brother, we are defending ourselves. These are defensive wars. It is the enemy that wages war on us.

Why do we accept a ceasefire? Because we do not want war. But the enemy wants war—so what are we to do? Surrender to the enemy? We will not surrender. Is there an imbalance of power? Yes, there is no parity in military strength. But we will not surrender.

You must understand: even if the pain is great, the pain of surrender is far greater. It means extermination, erasure, and an end. We will not accept being eliminated. The South must be the central cause today.

We are committed to maintaining internal stability. Displaced people must be provided for, including shelter, assistance, and the repair of damage. The state bears responsibility before any other party.

It is true that we are stepping in to provide assistance, cooperate, and make every possible effort, but the fundamental responsibility lies with the state, which must fulfill its duty. That is what we will work toward.

To our great and distinguished people, who bring honor on a global level: no words we could offer would amount to even a fraction of the sacrifices and contributions you have made. By God, we see you as truly great—great, great, great. Look at how the world views this elevated and pioneering example of devotion, patriotism, preserving the blood of the martyrs, and caring for a bright future, dignity, honor, and sovereignty.

You embody an extraordinary model. You have endured what mountains could not endure, yet you have remained like towering mountains. Our people are the crown upon our heads. We tell you: we will die before abandoning you, and we will fight to the last drop of blood. We will not leave you. We are together in one trench. There is no distinction between the people of the Resistance and the Resistance itself—we are all one. We will all remain in the field. We feel with you, and we see your greatness.

We say to you, our people: you have the right to be angry, and you have the right to express whatever you wish. But we ask you to hold that anger within yourselves and prepare to use it when the time comes to achieve your goals and demands. Many political officials assume that we, the Resistance’s community, and the Resistance itself will simply remain as we are. No—this anger has its time, and it can erupt.

How might it erupt? Those who do not know how to do their jobs, and those who try to work against the Resistance and its people, must bear the responsibility. The responsibility rests with those who attack the Resistance, the people of the Resistance, Lebanon, Lebanon’s future, and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

To the honorable resistance fighters: you are the crown upon our heads, symbols of dignity, examples of devotion and sacrifice, and beacons of liberation and independence. You are victorious in this world and the Hereafter.

It is an honor for us to stand with you in the struggle for liberation, dignity and human honor.

We thank everyone—from all communities, parties, and groups—who contributes and offers support through every action opposing the occupation, confronting aggression, rejecting the humiliating agreement, and rejecting normalization and criminalizing measures. All of this helps bring us together.

I would also like to commend the spirit of social solidarity in our community, which we must strengthen. We all stand together to address the hardships people face in education, social welfare, housing, and the economy.

This social solidarity is important for filling the gaps created by the authorities’ failure to act seriously and effectively in a positive direction.

We are indebted to our great martyrs, who preceded us to the highest realms and paved the way toward a better future. They have entrusted us with a responsibility that we will uphold and continue to carry. Our martyrs are an honorable symbol for Lebanon, for the Palestinian Cause, and for the whole world, because they embody sacrifice and giving.

The same is true of our wounded, who have given so much and are living martyrs. May God bless you for the great sacrifice you have endured for this great cause.

We also remember our prisoners, whom we will not abandon. We will continue to demand, seek, and work for their release, God willing.

God willing, we will have rounds of victory. Despite all the pain, we must endure because we remain standing—and our steadfastness is itself one stage on the path to victory, God willing.

Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.