Trump Threatens Oman Over Iran Talks: If Oman Gets in the Way, We’ll Bomb Them

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Oman if the Gulf country interferes with Washington’s efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, according to Fox News, as tensions remain high over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Fox reporter Trey Yingst said on Monday that he asked Trump about parallel negotiations between Iran and Oman concerning arrangements for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Yingst, Trump responded with a blunt threat: “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s* out of them.”**

The threat comes as Iranian and Omani diplomats have been holding negotiations over a provisional mechanism for managing shipping through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major point of contention between Washington and Tehran, with both sides maintaining sharply different positions over its future and the conditions governing maritime transit.

Trump also reiterated his stated objective regarding Iran in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote.

Trump’s threat against Oman adds another layer of tension to the diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, while raising questions about Washington’s willingness to use military pressure against regional states involved in negotiations with Tehran.